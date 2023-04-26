Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 22,714 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
