Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,742,000 after buying an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $296.39. 716,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $304.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,096 shares of company stock valued at $36,208,715. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

