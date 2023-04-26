Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.45. 1,773,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $156.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

