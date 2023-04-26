Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $52.37 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 7.86% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $52,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 105,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 483.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 179.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 403,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,620. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $811.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

