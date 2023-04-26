Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $43.98 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 999,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $43,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPHQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 168,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,025. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.