Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 991,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,986. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

