Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 334,144 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 314.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,144 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,499,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ISTB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 419,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.