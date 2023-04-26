Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Brickability Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BRCK stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68 ($0.85). 722,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,133.33 and a beta of 1.35. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 58.02 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.70 ($1.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.55.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

