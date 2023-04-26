Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,370 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 881,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

