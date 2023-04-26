Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 821,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,671. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

