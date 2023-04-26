Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 468 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,651,000 after buying an additional 390,559 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 387,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 445.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 89,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.92. 194,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,777. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

