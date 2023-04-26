Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $59,617,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. 690,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,112. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

