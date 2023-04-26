Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. 130,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

