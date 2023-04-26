Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,841. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.