Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,828. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

