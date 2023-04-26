Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $363,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. 719,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,053. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

