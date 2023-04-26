Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.90.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,454,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

