Boundary Creek Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 128,288 shares during the period. Unisys accounts for approximately 0.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned approximately 2.00% of Unisys worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 307,866 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 249,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Unisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,877,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Unisys Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UIS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 237,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.73 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).



