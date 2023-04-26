Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. Boston Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-1.96 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSX opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,170,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,411,000 after buying an additional 174,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

