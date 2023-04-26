Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q2 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.14-7.20 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. 1,132,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $124.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
