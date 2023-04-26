Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q2 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.14-7.20 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. 1,132,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $124.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

