Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. Boston Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.14-7.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.72.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 659,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,999. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

