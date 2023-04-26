boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 53.88 ($0.67).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.63) on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.15). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The stock has a market cap of £642.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,686.67 and a beta of 1.83.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

