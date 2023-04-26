Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 302,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,720. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.77.

About Restaurant Brands International



Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

