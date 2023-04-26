Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 302,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,720. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.77.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

