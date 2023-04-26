Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $193.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

