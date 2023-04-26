Bogart Wealth LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3,120.4% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 796,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,911 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 148,059 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 659,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,039. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

