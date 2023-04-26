Bogart Wealth LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $188.80. 1,564,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $190.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

