Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,666,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. 5,592,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,167,922. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

