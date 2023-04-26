Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 16,987 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. 598,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

