Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 230,410 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 44,826.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,410 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 746,744 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

