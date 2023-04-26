BMO Capital Markets Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.10. 705,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,656. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.00. The stock has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

