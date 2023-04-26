Blue Investment Partners LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,008. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

