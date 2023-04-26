Blue Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,915,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,305,102. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $552.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

