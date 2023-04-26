Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 833,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,210. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

