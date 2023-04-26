Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 43,634 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,264,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,171. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $70.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.