Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 67,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

