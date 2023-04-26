Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. 614,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,648. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

