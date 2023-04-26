Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. 22,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,236. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

