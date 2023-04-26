Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 2,527 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCV. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ISCV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. 13,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $382.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

