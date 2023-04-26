Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,090 Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 235.6% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.08. 74,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,051. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.