Bitgert (BRISE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Bitgert has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Bitgert token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgert has a market cap of $181.17 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Bitgert Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

