Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $127,606.35 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.48566834 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $114,882.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

