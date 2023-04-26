Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.55.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of C$657.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.0690909 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bird Construction Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDT. Laurentian upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.