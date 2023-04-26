Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

