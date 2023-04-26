Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

