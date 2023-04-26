Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,102 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,945,225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 56,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

