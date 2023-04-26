BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 4.1%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 255,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 189,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

BiomX Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Insider Activity at BiomX

In other news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed acquired 348,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,161,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiomX Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BiomX by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BiomX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

