Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.81.

Biogen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.67. 333,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,232. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.26.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

