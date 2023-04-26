Bend DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.35 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $120.35 million and approximately $880,075.92 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

