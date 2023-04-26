Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 10,062 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Belite Bio Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

