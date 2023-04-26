Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 9,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,594. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.40.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

